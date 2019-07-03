Catapult Environmental Announces New Water Management Complex And New Strategic Direction

Catapult Environmental is pleased to announce that it has opened their Berland Complex, its third water management facility, southwest of Fox Creek, Alberta.

Working with key partners, the Berland Complex is connected to Montney and Duvernay operators through a network of pipelines that will enable Catapult to process, recycle and dispose of 2,000 m3 of water per day. The complex solves costly water management challenges in the area, conveys water via pipeline and reduces CO 2 emissions by >1000 tons annually.

“We are very excited about the potential of the Berland Complex. We’ve partnered with the top operators in the region to connect their operations via pipeline to this facility,” said Michael Wood, President and CEO of Catapult. "We expect to connect more operators to this complex in the coming months which will decrease water handling costs and bring more profitability to our partners."

Catapult has also solidified its new strategic direction by announcing a name change to Catapult Water Midstream, demonstrating the company’s commitment to build a fully connected pipeline network among its complexes and to operators’ facilities across the Montney and Duvernay.

“As an ARC Financial sponsored company, Catapult is positioning itself to be a true leader in the water midstream space,” said Jeremy Gackle, Senior Vice-President with ARC Financial and Catapult Board Chairman. “Catapult is fully integrating water handling capabilities and ultimately simplifies and streamlines water processing for energy companies.”

Catapult has invited local community members to participate in a ribbon cutting of the Berland Complex on July 18 and will roll out its name change to Catapult Water Midstream over the summer of 2019.

About Catapult

Started in 2014, Catapult is challenging the status quo of water management with strong leadership to transform the energy industry through sustainable solutions, extraordinary client service and a relentless focus on safety.

About Berland Complex

The Berland Complex construction started in 2018 and was completed ahead of schedule in the Spring of 2019. The complex is a full cycle water management facility that has a capacity of 2,000 m3/day.

Contact:

Gaetan Gobeil, P.Eng

ggobeil@catapultenv.com

403.701.5792