DOB Classifieds

Saskatchewan Crown Leases for Sale

Steelman Area - Sec 29-5-5 W2M (base Midale to top PreCambrian) expires Mar 31, 2021

Willmar West Area - N/2 Sec 28 & S/2 Sec 34-6-4 W2M expires Mar 31, 2021

Workman Area - Sec 20-2-32 W1M expires Mar 31, 2020

Send offers/inquiries to admin@seekenergy.ca

