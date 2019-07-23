Newly-Formed Public Policy Group To Focus On Economic Development

Growing up in small town Alberta in the 1960s during the early oil boom days, Hal Kvisle capitalized on employment opportunities — but now he’s worried those same opportunities may not be available for today’s youth.

“I’ve had such good fortune in my career,” said Kvisle, who has held high-profile executive posts, including CEO of TC Energy Corporation and Talisman Energy Inc. “I want my own kids and grandkids to have that.”

The development of Alberta’s resources was at the core of his long career. Today’s regulatory policies and bureaucratic barriers that have either slowed or put a stop to resource development is concerning, said Kvisle.

That’s one of the key reasons he agreed to serve as the chairman of the newly-created Business Council of Alberta (BCA). There are similar business councils in other provinces and a national council.

The objective of the BCA is to improve the prospects of the business sector and, by extension, of all Albertans, while also paying attention to the environment and quality of life, said Kvisle, who co-chaired the Natural Gas Advisory Panel.

While a revival of the energy sector will be a key goal of the council, Kvisle said other economic sectors will not be ignored.

The council will look at the big picture issues, which will distinguish the council from existing economic development promotion bodies, such as chambers of commerce or economic development agencies, said Kvisle.

The focus will be on influencing government policy including tax policies, something economic development agencies don’t necessarily deal with, he said.

Some of Alberta’s biggest corporate heavy hitters are on the council including Nancy Southern, CEO of ATCO Group, Dawn Farrell, CEO of TransAlta Corporation, Mac Van Wielingen founder of ARC Financial Corp., and Ron Mannix, chair emeritus of Coril Holdings Ltd.

Adam Legge, former president of the Calgary Chamber of Commerce, and the council’s founding president, said the council was formed because there is a need for a body that concentrates on longer-term issues.

Legge said the council will essentially be a public policy and research organization, focused on sustainable economic development.

Forty-two companies in the tourism, agriculture, real estate, financial and energy sectors are involved in the council.

Projects planned

The council is working on a position paper, which focuses on making Alberta better. The paper deals with regulatory issues and taxes, including climate taxes, on making life better for Albertans, and mapping the province’s economic future.

Two projects planned include the development of a “Prosperity Index,” which will produce a variety of metrics aimed at measuring Albertans’ economic health, along with a task force on future skills and workforce development.

“The task force will deal with what employers can do to make sure our workforce is ready for the future,” said Legge.

Energy development impediments

Members pointed to Bill C-69 and other federal legislation, as impediments to energy development.

Farrell said she hopes the council can help rebuild confidence in the province.

“Alberta has always been the most optimistic place,” she said. “Albertans need to get back to that place.”

As for the development of the province’s high-tech sector, Legge said it’s very much a cart before the horse problem.

“One reason we [Calgary] didn’t get the Amazon [headquarters] is because of a lack of trained technology workers,” he said.

Suggesting ways to develop the capacity to train high-tech workers will be a likely focus of the council. Legge said the emphasis will be on making the council pan-Albertan since the majority of its corporate members are located in Calgary.

The council will be chiefly funded by membership dues. The Alberta group is not formally affiliated with the Business Council of Canada (BCC).

Goldy Hyder, CEO of BCC said although there is now no formal affiliation, it will be a “partnership … at a time of great urgency.”

“There is an urgency to a lot of the problems that are being felt in Alberta,” Hyder said recently.