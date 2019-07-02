Move Personnel To The Permian With This New Opportunity

Oil has always been a major industry in Texas, but over the last few years the region has slowly been growing in activity and has fuelled an economic boom the likes of which the state has never seen.

For over a century, the Permian Basin in west Texas has been steadily producing oil in the heart of America. Once considered a worn-out oil patch on its way to drying up, a new technological advancement and aggressive investing have breathed vigorous new life into the region.

As a charter flight company, we keep an eye on the latest and greatest trends in business so we can best serve the needs ot our clients. This one has kept our focus. This year, production in the Permian is expected to produce about 3.9 million barrels per day, according to Time. Add that the oil the United States produces from its other patches, and you've got one the largest producers of crude oil in the world.

By 2025, it's expected that oil production from the United States will equal that of Saudi Arabia and Russia combined, in a large part thanks to the Permian Basin. The development of these oil resources is being called a game changer in the business, and with good reason. Between the simple worth of the resources present, job creation potential and the infrastructure building projects necessary to take full advantage of the Permian Basin, the impact felt in the business world is monumental.

Getting the oil to market has been a serious challenge in the Permian Basin, and nine new pipelines have been confirmed take up the challenge according to the Houston Chronicle. Building and maintaining them will create an untold amount of jobs, considering manufacturing the pipelines themselves, putting them in place and everything else necessary to make them part of the system of American oil production.

Naturally, this movement has enough potential to draw many companies to the region looking to get a slice of the pie. Although pioneering the technologies necessary to unlock the riches of the Permian were done by small local companies, a number of multinational organizations are starting to buy out those companies along with claims of their own. Getting to play in this field is an opportunity companies simply can't pass up.

Work in the Permian looks like it's unlikely to end, since the nature of the oil, locked away in rich layers of shale, is such that wells declined quickly, and drilling is a never-ending process.

Despite this explosion of available resources, the biggest issues facing work in the Permian Basin is a shortage in the infrastructure and workers. This gives businesses interested in working in west Texas an open door.

If you're from an organization ready to jump into the Permian Basin action, we can help.

At this time Genesis Aviation is putting together a charter partnership for interested oil and gas companies looking to move personnel between Edmonton, Calgary and Midland, Texas on a regular charter basis. We already have several Alberta-based partners and are ready and willing to grow that numbers as demand for work and resources increase.

If you're interested in getting in on this west Texas opportunity, get in touch with us. We'd love to help you.