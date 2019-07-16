Upcoming Training Courses Offered By Saad Ibrahim, P. Eng. (Calgary)
Review of Well Injectivity Tests
Well injection tests are widely used in water disposal/injection and EOR projects. The interpretation of tests such as Mini Frac (DFIT), injectivity fall-off, and step rate tests will be discussed with various case studies.
Cost: $850.00, Plus GST
Date: August 16, 2019
Exploitation of Tight and Unconventional Reservoirs
Explanations of why tight/unconventional (UC) reservoirs are much different from the Conventional. Tools used to evaluate the commerciality of the UC such as TOC, maturity, etc will be illustrated. Various tools to evaluate performance, such as PTA, RTA and DCA will be explained including numerous case studies. Also most recent techniques of EOR for UC will be reviewed.
Cost: $2600.00, Plus GST
Date: August 26-28, 2019
Basic Well Test Analysis
The objective of the Basic Well Test Analysis is to provide a comprehensive theoretical and practical knowledge of well test analysis techniques. Emphasis will be placed on the practical aspects of well testing including numerous case studies and several class examples will be offered.
Cost: $2200.00, plus GST
Date: September 16-18, 2019
Advanced Well Test Analysis
Advanced features of well test analysis (both PTA and RTA) will be presented including multi-phase, numerical modeling techniques with emphasis on Multi-stage Frac of Hz Wells (MFHW’s), including non-symmetrical frac geometry, the use of Inflow Control Devices (ICD), preparing statistical reserves P10, P50, P90, and more.
Cost: $1,494.00 plus GST
Date: September 19-20, 2019
For more information about the courses visit our website www.petromgt.com
To register or receive more information about the course, please contact us at email saad@petromgt.com or call Saad (403) 616-8330
- Categories:
- Courses and Conferences