Trican Among Canadian O&G Operators Delivering Real-Time Information To ‘Connected Workers’ – New Tech White Paper

With the digital transformation wave fast becoming a tsunami, companies must either seek the high ground of newer, smarter technologies or run the risk of being swept away by their better-enabled competitors.

That is the verdict of a new white paper that suggests that nowhere in Canada is the issue of smart-tech more evident than oil and gas. Lower oil prices are driving the need for improved operational efficiencies and greater ROI – and one solution is for companies to invest in the digitally ‘connected worker.’

“Connected workers are able to access critical information in real time at the point of service, enabling them to complete jobs faster, avoid accidents, improve first-time fix rates, prevent catastrophic failures and collaborate better with team members,” said the authors of the Salesforce white paper, entitled “Field of Dreams – How Connected Worker Technology is Transforming Remote Oil & Gas Operations.”

According to the World Economic Forum, connected workers in upstream and downstream operations could be 15 per cent more productive than their non-connected counterparts by 2025, with the technology unlocking a potential US$40 billion in value in the downstream sector alone.

Added the white paper authors: “The technology also enables such things as intelligent scheduling and dispatch, improved visibility across the product lifecycle, greatly enhanced inventory management, and real-time updating of work orders and change requests, to name but a few.”

