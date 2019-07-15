6th Annual New Technologies For Lower Cost, More Efficient On Shore Well Site Facilities 2019
September 17, 18 & 19, 2019 - Houston, Texas
http://www.facilities-design-onshore.com/
North America’s Leading Well Site Facilities Onshore Event Returns To Houston In September
With brand new event features and improvements built in over three full days, this year's 6th Annual New Technologies For Lower Cost, More Efficient On Shore Well Site Facilities 2019 agenda focuses on the ultimate goal of growing without increasing cost, while achieving a smaller footprint- meaning increased capital benefit, reduced processing footprint, reduction in labor time, improvement in safety - and covers the full breadth of best practices to take a project from strategy to full development mode.
Key E&P speakers at this years conference include:
- Stuart Ferguson, Asset Infrastructure Manager, Discovery Natural Resources
- Chris White, Planning, Strategy & Engineering Supervisor, ConocoPhillips
- Sidhesh Pathare, Senior Facilities Engineer, Occidental Petroleum Corporation
- Austin Weaver, Senior Facilities Engineer, Noble Energy
- Joshua Zrubek, Operations Maintenance Foreman, Discovery Natural Resources
- Jaimee Dahl, Leader - Midstream, Facilities, & Special Projects, Equinor
- Gregory Thibeaux, Facility Engineering Discipline Lead, Noble Energy
- Donald Sevier, Production Facilities Engineer, Lime Rock Resources
- Bill Fairhurst, President, Riverford Exploration LLC
- Andy Vecsey, Director of Facilities, Windy Cove Energy
Over 200 Attendees In The Room At The 2018 Event
Over 80% Of Attendees Are E&Ps
This is North America's Only Event Dedicated To Designing & Operating Efficient Well Site Facilities To Improve Efficiency, Maximize Profitability & Reduce Emissions.
Visit www.facilities-design-onshore.com for event details
- Categories:
- Courses and Conferences