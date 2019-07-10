Top Well Licensees In First Half Of 2019

Crescent Point Energy Corp. was the top well licensee over the first half of 2019.

The company licensed 359 wells, down from 389 permits a year ago.

In second place, Canadian Natural Resources Limited licensed 288 wells to the end of June, down significantly from a year ago when the company permitted 403 wells in the first six months of 2018.

In 2019, Baytex Energy Corp. has joined the Top 5 list, while Encana Corporation has dropped off.

Syncrude Canada Ltd. has increased its licence count in 2019, with 229 permits issued in the first half.

Meanwhile, Teine Energy Ltd.'s year-over-year permitting counts remain steady.