International Speakers Put Spotlight On E&P Opportunities For Canadian Companies

The Canadian Global Exploration Forum’s Annual Conference on June 10 in Calgary will bring together international speakers to discuss hot E&P opportunities in Europe, Latin America, North Africa (MENA), Middle East and USA. From the North Sea to Latin America, Canadian companies looking to diversify interests outside of Canada have the chance to get an in-depth look at varying markets from an investment, regulatory, and play perspective from experts in the field. Keynote Speakers include: Emma Woodward of Drillinginfo, who will give an inside look at E&P in Africa & Middle East 2019-2020: Challenges & Opportunities, and Mark Oberstoetter of Wood Mackenzie discussing Go South: Assessing the Exciting Growth Opportunities in US Permian and Latin America. Panel discussions with a host of guest speakers will dive deeper into the international market plays, with Josef Schachter on the Global Dynamics: State of the Industry; Europe & Middle East / North Africa (MENA); The USA E&P Experience – Entry, Exploitation and Education and Latin America ‐ A Favourable Region for Canadian Companies.

For more information, visit www.cgefconference.com