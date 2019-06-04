Kick Off Global Petroleum Show At CGEF’s Annual Conference Reception

Canadian Global Exploration Forum and Global Petroleum Show invite domestic and international attendees to Kick-Off Global Petroleum Show at the CGEF Annual Conference Networking Reception on Monday, June 10 at Hudson in downtown Calgary.

As part of Canadian Global Exploration Forum's Annual Conference, the Kick-Off Networking Reception will gather together the who's who in the industry, with international and domestic guests. That's followed by a day of presentations at CGEF’s Annual Conference, which gives an in-depth look at the hot E&P regions around the globe. For more information, visit www.cgefconference.com.