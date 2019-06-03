Ward Brandow, Canadian Petroleum Hall Of Fame Member, Dead At 89

A member of the Canadian Petroleum Hall of Fame who in 1968 was instrumental in organizing the National Petroleum Show has died at the age of 89.

Ward Brandow had retired in 1995 as vice-president Western region for Southam Business Communications and Southex Exhibitions.

The National Petroleum Show was organized by Southex Exhibitions with the sponsorship of the Petroleum Society of CIM and the endorsement of the Petroleum Services Association of Canada. The event has since evolved into the Global Petroleum Show owned by dmg world media.

While at Southex, Brandow also was involved in developing the successful bid package for the 2000 World Petroleum Congress in Calgary.

On the magazine side with Southam, he directed the early growth of Nickle’s Energy Group, adding Energy in Canada, Regulatory Times, and the GeoPlat Bulletin to the stable of Nickle’s publications, which was headed by the flagship Daily Oil Bulletin.

On the trade show side, Brandow extended the Southex brand with a range of exhibitions including a joint venture with the Instrument Society of America—the ISA Calgary Exhibition, the Alberta Process Equipment Show, Big ’59, and the High Arctic Oil & Gas Show in Inuvik. He was instrumental in the purchase of Intercan and the Edmonton Petroleum Show, as well as its move to Calgary and the purchase of the East Coast Offshore Show in Halifax.

After retiring from Southam, Ward and a partner started the International Pipeline Exposition, which they sold to dmg in 2003.