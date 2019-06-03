University Of Oklahoma Alumni BBQ Thursday, June 6, 2019

The University of Oklahoma Alumni Association of Canada is hosting their annual Stampede BBQ on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at the Railway Cafe at Heritage Park. Cocktails are at 6:00 p.m., Dinner at 7:30 p.m. and the Auction at 9:00 p.m. Proceeds from the Auction will be used to support OU Scholarships. Please contact Shawn McReavey (403) 298-6901 or Shona Gillis (403) 920-8201 should you require further details.