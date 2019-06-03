TransGas Limited Binding Open Season For Receipt Services In South East Saskatchewan Commences May 27, 2019

TransGas Limited (TransGas) has announced a Binding Open Season for Receipt Service in south east Saskatchewan. This Binding Open Season commenced on May 27, 2019 and will close at 4:00 p.m. CST on June 24, 2019.

The Binding Open Season Package is available on the TransGas website, www.transgas.com located under “News at TransGas”, and explains the following:

Terms governing this service offering,

Background on why the Binding Open Season is required and what the information will be utilized for,

Map depicting the main area of focus located in the south east corner of Saskatchewan,

Request for Registered Queue Position Form and instructions on how and where to submit information

If you have any questions, please contact a TransGas Key Account Manager, Alexis Schmidt at (306) 777-9687, or Alyssa Stoeck (306) 777-9501.