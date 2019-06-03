Search
TransGas Limited Binding Open Season For Receipt Services In South East Saskatchewan Commences May 27, 2019

TransGas Limited (TransGas) has announced a Binding Open Season for Receipt Service in south east Saskatchewan. This Binding Open Season commenced on May 27, 2019 and will close at 4:00 p.m. CST on June 24, 2019.

The Binding Open Season Package is available on the TransGas website, www.transgas.com located under “News at TransGas”, and explains the following:

  • Terms governing this service offering,
  • Background on why the Binding Open Season is required and what the information will be utilized for,
  • Map depicting the main area of focus located in the south east corner of Saskatchewan,
  • Request for Registered Queue Position Form and instructions on how and where to submit information

If you have any questions, please contact a TransGas Key Account Manager, Alexis Schmidt at (306) 777-9687, or Alyssa Stoeck (306) 777-9501.

 

