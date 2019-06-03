Summer Courses Offered By Saad Ibrahim, P. Eng. (Calgary)

Basic Well Test Analysis (3 days)

The objective of the Well Test Analysis Workshop is to provide a comprehensive theoretical and practical knowledge of well test analysis techniques. Emphasis will be placed on the practical aspects of well testing including numerous case studies and several class examples will be offered

Cost: $2200.0 plus GST

Date: July 3-5, 2019

Advanced Well Test Analysis (2 days)

Advanced features of well test analysis (both PTA and RTA) will be presented including multi-phase, numerical modeling techniques with emphasis on Multi-stage Frac of Hz Wells (MFHW’s), including non-symmetrical frac geometry and the use of Inflow Control Devices (ICD), and more..

Cost: $1,494.0 plus GST

Date: July 8-9, 2019

Courses are guaranteed to proceed.

For more information about the courses visit our website www.petromgt.com

To register or receive more information about the course, please contact us at email saad@petromgt.com or call Saad (403) 616-8330