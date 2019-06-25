Alberta Stands With Saskatchewan Against Federal Carbon Tax

The Alberta government has filed a notice of intervention in Saskatchewan’s federal carbon tax challenge.

The province said it will support Saskatchewan in its appeal to the Supreme Court of Canada after carefully reviewing the recent split decision of the Saskatchewan Court of Appeal.

“We are proud to stand together with Saskatchewan to fight the federal carbon tax,” said Premier Jason Kenney in a news release. “The federal government’s scheme punishes Albertans for heating their homes and driving to work. There is a better way to reduce emissions than this impractical and unconstitutional tax grab.”

The UCP government’s first piece of legislation included repealing the provincial carbon tax. The province will introduce a levy on major industrial emissions.

The Supreme Court is expected to hear the carbon tax challenge in December. Earlier this June, the federal government announced it would impose its carbon tax on Alberta on Jan. 1, 2020.