Crude-By-Rail Exports Up 40% In April

Canadian crude-by-rail loads increased for the second month in a row in April, according to statistics released by the National Energy Board (NEB).

Crude-by-rail exports rebounded in April 2019 to reach 236,152 bbls/d, a 40 per cent increase over March 2019 exports of 168,483 bbls/d, but still down from the record high of 353,789 bbls/d in December 2018, according to the NEB.

In February, crude-by-rail volumes dipped to 130,564 bbls/d, which was the lowest since 119,936 bbls/d were shipped by rail in August 2017.