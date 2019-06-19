Download The New Alberta Oil & Gas Quarterly: Alberta’s Opportunity In The New Natural Gas Economy

The Spring 2019 edition of the Alberta Oil & Gas Quarterly is now available.

The new publication merges the previous Alberta Oil & Gas Industry Quarterly Update and Alberta Oil Sands Industry Quarterly Update.

A collaboration between the Government of Alberta and JWN, the report highlights the latest oil and gas news and data, and in this issue focuses in on Alberta’s opportunity in the new natural gas economy.

While the province is currently limited to participate in the growing global natural gas market, this goal is finally within reach with construction underway on the $40-billion LNG Canada project.

Click here to read the Alberta Oil & Gas Quarterly.