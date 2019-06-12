MINING.COM Launches Bold New Brand And Site

MINING.COM, content partners with the Daily Oil Bulletin (DOB) and JWN Energy, has re-launched its website and email newsletters – news of particular interest to users monitoring Canadian oilsands developments.

MINING.COM has a global focus and is the most read mining news and opinion site in the world with over 400,000 unique visitors per month. Its flagship news digest reaches 200,000 subscribers each day. “We are excited to announce a new phase in MINING.COM’s growth with the re-launch of our website and email newsletters with a fresh new brand and streamlined design,” said Frik Els, Executive Editor for MINING.COM.

For users keen to relate mining innovation and markets coverage within a Canadian context, MINING.COM is an ideal complement to the DOB and JWN Energy. Content related to new mining projects, environmental considerations, technological change and investor sentiment are all regularly covered in MINING.COM — and would be directly relevant to users monitoring activity in the Canadian oilsands.

Added Els: “We’ve listened to our readers’ feedback and overhauled our technological underpinnings to bring readers a faster, more secure and reliable site and email newsletter regardless of where, or on what device, they’re accessing MINING.COM.”

The new site contains several upgrades and new features, including:

A bold new brand to better reflect MINING.COM’s style and writing;

An enhanced layout that delivers more stories at a glance, making it easier for readers to find the content they’re most interested in;

A new mobile layout that is easier to use and displays better on all devices; and

Brand new sections that feature content highlighting mining market data and industry insights, courtesy of the comprehensive and powerful Mining Intelligence database, and career opportunities and learning resources powered by leading industry providers Edumine and Careermine.

“Our new Markets section will bring readers mining market related news and data, with a focus on charts and visualizations to help you keep your finger on the pulse of the mining industry,” said Michael Cohen, Lead Designer for MINING.COM.

“We’re developing new tools using Mining Intelligence’s massive wealth of mining data to help provide our readers with more insight into the mining industry and potential opportunities. Working with Edumine, we’ve curated a page specifically geared towards readers looking to expand their mining knowledge and add new skills to their repertoire. Similarly, we’re working with Careermine to bring readers an integrated career planning experience on MINING.COM. This section highlights changing trends in the industry that will affect the individuals working in it.”

This launch hints at many more exciting things to come from the recently formed Glacier Resource Innovation Group. “MINING.COM boasts a massive audience of mining professionals. People who are most certainly interested in the many great products RIG has to offer,” said Rob King, President of the Mining Information Group. “Leveraging that audience, we can introduce new people to education, career planning, and data solutions to meet their needs.”

The re-launch of MINING.COM is just the beginning. The development team is already hard at work on more features and enhancements that will begin rolling out immediately, post launch.

For more information, or to learn about advertising opportunities, please visit https://www.mining.com/