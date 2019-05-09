Courses and Conferences Register Now! 2019 Calgary Women In Tech Strategy Forum, May 16 Thursday, May 9, 2019, 6 AM MDT Print Categories: Courses and Conferences Previous View Issue Next Previous View Issue Next Most Read On The Move – Executive, Management & Board Changes For April 2019 Two Workers Killed At Fox Creek Frack Sand Terminal Site Peyto CEO Hopeful UCP Government Will Lessen Regulatory Burden; Cardium Program Continues To Grow Leasing Opportunity: Karve Energy — East Central Alberta Canadian Natural Named Energy Excellence Awards Champion For Area Based Reclamation Program Analysis Kenney Government Takes New Approach On Energy: Will It Work? May 7, 2019, 12 AM MDT Should Kenney Reconsider Trashing Notley’s Rail Plan? May 1, 2019, 6:54 AM MDT Cleantech Growth – Building On Alberta's Fossil Fuel Heritage April 30, 2019, 8:39 AM MDT Kenney’s Natural Gas Strategy Leaves Room For Improvement April 25, 2019, 7:23 AM MDT