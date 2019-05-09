Register By 21 May And Save $200 — SPE Workshop: Using Instrumentation And Data To Optimize Thermal Operations

Don't miss the SPE Workshop: Using Instrumentation and Data to Optimize Thermal Operations taking place 4–5 June in Calgary, Alberta. This two day workshop features a keynote speaker, over 20 technical presentations and ends with an operator panel session.

This event will feature a keynote presentation by Craig Marshall from NEL in Scotland, on Measurement Challenges in Thermal Heavy Oil Production. As a Flow Measurement Consultant at NEL, Craig's responsibilities include working on a variety of R&D, training, and consultancy projects focused on single and multi-phase metering technology.

The overall workshop will focus on the unsung heroes of today's oil patch—instrumentation and monitoring. The technical program will cover new technologies, new uses for existing technologies, and innovative applications.

Register online by 21 May to save $200.

Confirmed Presentations by the following companies:

Athabasca Oilsands

C-FER

CNRL

Devon

Halliburton

Harvest Energy

MEG Energy

Optasense

PERM Inc.

PetroChina Canada

RGL

RPS Energy

Schlumberger

Siemens

Spartan Controls

Suncor

University of Alberta

Worley Parsons

View the schedule for the full technical program and presentation details.

Presentations will focus on the following topics:

1. Understanding Well Inflow Using DAS

2. Observation Wells

3. Applications of Subsurface Data for Improving Operations

4. Welbore Integrity and Data Quality

5. Multi-phase Measurement and ESP Optimization

6. New Monitoring Technologies

7. Data In, Insights Out–Case Studies of Extracting Actionable Insights from Data that Improve the Bottom Line

8. Operator Panel Session

Register online today!

