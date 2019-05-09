May 30th O&G Council Awards Dinner — SOLD-OUT!

On May 30th, O&G Council will be giving out a Diversity Leadership Award to a company who has exemplified outstanding diversity & inclusion policy over the past 12 months. The members of Womens Energy Council have elected SLB, TransCanada, Suncor, TransAlta, LNG Canada, and Shell Canada as the final nominees to receive this Diversity Leadership Award. The winner will be announced on May 30th at the Canada Assembly Awards Dinner and will have the opportunity to showcase some of the different aspects of their D&I policies in front of a sold-out crowd of 350+ Senior Level Energy Executives. This dinner is now officially SOLD-OUT so if you are interested in being added to the waiting list, then please contact Zach Wilson at +1 512-277-0458 or zach.wilson@oilcouncil.com.