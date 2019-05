The Queen’s Geology Council invites all Queen’s Geology alumni to the Sixth Annual GeoConvention Reunion on Tuesday, May 14th from 4:00 – 7:00 PM at the Barley Mill in Eau Claire. The Reunion offers alumni a great opportunity to network with other Queen’s Geology grads and meet some students as we share a pint and revel in the Queen’s spirit. Look forward to seeing you there!