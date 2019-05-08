Leasing Opportunity: Karve Energy — East Central Alberta

Karve Energy Inc. owns the fee simple mineral rights for approximately 170,000 gross acres of land in east-central Alberta.

We also own the proprietary rights to extensive 3D and 2D seismic data that can be made available to interested parties.

Karve is interested in developing these rights through agreements that promote drilling and production. We are prepared to lease and/or farmout rights below the Viking formation.

For maps and further information, please visit http://www.karveenergy.com/leasing-opportunities.html