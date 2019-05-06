Search
Courses and Conferences

GLJ Presents In-Situ Reserves And Resources Fundamentals Course, May 9

Registration is open for GLJ’s “In-Situ Reserves and Resources Fundamentals Course." It’s a full day of learning and insight, including how to prepare and properly evaluate an in-situ asset and methods for making a business case for an acquisition. Whether you’re an engineer or geoscientist, if you’re interested in in-situ reserves and resources evaluation, this course is a must. Register here: https://bit.ly/2UP2Kke(https://www.choa.ab.ca/events/EventDetails.aspx?id=1221615)

Most Read

  1. Appeal Court Majority Says Federal Carbon Tax Constitutional
  2. Suncor Entering ‘Cool Initiatives Phase’ As Mark Little Takes Over
  3. Kenney Tells Senate Committee Alberta Plans To ‘Fight Back’ Against Foreign-Funded Anti-Oil Campaigns
  4. Cabinet Appointment A Positive Sign For Natural Gas Industry In Alberta?
  5. Meet the 2019 Daily Oil Bulletin Energy Excellence Award Champions

Analysis