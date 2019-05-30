Congratulations To Our Service & Supply Survey Winner

The Daily Oil Bulletin’s service and supply content includes articles, data, reports, dashboards, maps and project leads — providing market intelligence to drive lead generation.

We recently conducted a market survey that will help guide and improve our coverage of the oilfield services (OFS) sector.

Congratulations to Kelly Grimes, business development manager with TS&M Supply Fiberglass, who was the winner of the random draw of survey respondents. Kelly wins a $500 VISA gift card.

To that end, we want to thank all those members who took the time to respond to our survey.

It provided us with great feedback on areas where you’d like to see us expand our coverage — both on the editorial side of the ledger, and on the data side, too.

The goal of improving our coverage for companies in the service and supply industry is also the impetus behind two recent focus groups we conducted.

Last week, the DOB team was up in Grande Prairie to meet with members of that community’s services sector. We heard firsthand from members of our focus group about their challenges and concerns — and opportunities for the DOB to augment our coverage and provide more insight.

And yesterday, we met with a few members of Calgary’s OFS sector, and gathered more feedback on the types of content and data that would help improve participants’ business knowledge.

Stay tuned in June as we start to roll out new features and tools for members of Canada’s OFS community! Have additional ideas? Please send your input to editor@dailyoilbulletin.com.