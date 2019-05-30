Brazil Leads In Latin America With Over $12 Billion In M&A Deals

A new report from Sproule, the Daily Oil Bulletin and Evaluate Energy shows how, among Latin American nations, Brazil has secured by far the highest level of M&A investment in upstream oil and gas.

The full report, which looks at the past five years of deal activity and the key drivers in Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Mexico, is available to download here.

Led chiefly by investment from Norway’s Equinor (formerly Statoil), over the past five years Brazil has received $12.4 billion in asset and corporate deals or farm-in agreements. Only nine per cent of 2019 Latin American deals up to and including April 30, 2019 involved assets outside of Brazil.

Brazil has also enjoyed a great deal of success in bidding rounds. This new report analyzes:

The companies involved in Brazil’s bidding rounds since 2014;

How much was spent to win the blocks on offer; and

How Brazil’s success in attracting outside investment to new exploration acreage has grown over time.

