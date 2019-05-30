Search
2019 Energy New Venture Competition, June 4

On June 4, Canada’s leading pitch competition for early-stage energy sector innovations is taking place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the UCalgary Downtown Campus. Watch as five Concept-stream and five Venture-stream entrepreneurs compete for more than $100,000 in cash and in-kind prizes.

Attendance is open to all investors, industry experts, entrepreneurs, students and faculty members.

Get tickets today at: https://2019-energy-new-venture.eventbrite.ca

 

Analysis