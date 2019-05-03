CSUR Presents Enhanced Hydrocarbon Recovery For Unconventional Reservoirs

Thursday, May 9th, 2019

'CNOOC Nexen' 2nd Floor Conference Center Theater

667 7 St SW, Calgary, AB T2P 1Z2, on the +15 (located across 8th Avenue from the 'old' Nexen building)

Enhanced Hydrocarbon Recovery for Unconventional Reservoirs — CSUR is pleased to offer a breakfast session on Enhanced Hydrocarbon Recovery (EHR) for Unconventional Reservoirs. This topic is quite relevant and timely as the industry tries to extract more from their unconventional reservoirs. With Canada's current marginal economic situation in the resource industry, many energy companies are looking for technology to provide them with an answer to improve recoveries and in turn, their investment returns.

AGENDA

07:30 - 08:00 Registration, Networking, and Breakfast.

08:00 - 08:30 "Laboratory Tools & Studies" with Colin Thiessen, Core Laboratories

08:30 - 09:00 "Production from Unconventional Reservoirs" with Dr. Brent Thomas, Reservoir Optimization Strategies

09:00 - 09:30 "Compositional Numerical Simulation Modeling" with Dr. Hamidreza Hamdi, University of Calgary

09:30 - 10:00 Panel Q&A