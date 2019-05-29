Search
LNG Meeting Notice

Sproule Webinar: The Competitiveness Of Canadian Natural Gas And LNG On A Global Scale

 

The Competitiveness of Canadian Natural Gas and LNG on a Global Scale
Thursday, June 13 | 10:00 am MST | 45-Minutes

Join Sproule VP, Chris Mylde and Dave Tulk, Principal, GTI for a complimentary webinar featuring insights on how Canadian LNG and natural gas compare to other basins around the world. These experts will dive into Canada's inherent advantages and how Canada can evolve to maximize competitiveness on a global scale.

