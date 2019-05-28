Search
Courses and Conferences

Sproule Webinar: The Competitiveness Of Canadian Natural Gas And LNG On A Global Scale"

 

Join Us

The Competitiveness of Canadian Natural Gas and LNG on a Global Scale
Thursday, June 13 | 10:00 am MST | 45-Minutes

Join Sproule VP, Chris Mylde and Dave Tulk, Principal, GTI for a complimentary webinar featuring insights on how Canadian LNG and natural gas compare to other basins around the world. These experts will dive into Canada's inherent advantages and how Canada can evolve to maximize competitiveness on a global scale.

Register Here

 

Most Read

  1. Greens Call For Ban On Foreign Oil Imports, Using Alberta Oil Instead
  2. Russia’s Dirty Oil Crisis Is Worse Than Almost Anyone Predicted
  3. Tech Innovation, National Energy Strategy Could Insulate Oilpatch From Climate Exposure: Forum
  4. Trans Mountain Corporation Posts $9.4 Million Profit After Acquisition By Federal Government
  5. Enerflex Announces Resignation Of CFO; Joining AltaGas

Analysis