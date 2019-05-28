Search
Courses and Conferences

2019 Energy New Venture Competition, June 4

Key messages

On June 4, Canada’s leading pitch competition for early-stage energy sector innovations is taking place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the UCalgary Downtown Campus. Watch as five Concept-stream and five Venture-stream entrepreneurs compete for more than $100,000 in cash and in-kind prizes.

Attendance is open to all investors, industry experts, entrepreneurs, students and faculty members.

Get tickets today at: https://2019-energy-new-venture.eventbrite.ca

 

Most Read

  1. Greens Call For Ban On Foreign Oil Imports, Using Alberta Oil Instead
  2. Russia’s Dirty Oil Crisis Is Worse Than Almost Anyone Predicted
  3. Tech Innovation, National Energy Strategy Could Insulate Oilpatch From Climate Exposure: Forum
  4. Trans Mountain Corporation Posts $9.4 Million Profit After Acquisition By Federal Government
  5. Enerflex Announces Resignation Of CFO; Joining AltaGas

Analysis