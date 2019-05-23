Asset Sales and Acquisitions Imperial/ExxonMobil 2019 Harmattan Offering Thursday, May 23, 2019, 8:57 AM MDT Print Categories: Asset Sales and Acquisitions Previous View Issue Next Previous View Issue Next Most Read B.C. LNG Touted As Cleanest In The World Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts 25% Of Workforce UCP Outlines Legislative Plans For Upcoming Session In The Matter Of The CCAA Proceeding Of Connacher Oil And Gas Limited Texas Pipeline Activists Face 10-Year Sentence Under Texas Plan Analysis Trudeau Minority Government Next? May 21, 2019, 7:43 AM MDT Kenney Government Takes New Approach On Energy: Will It Work? May 7, 2019, 12 AM MDT Should Kenney Reconsider Trashing Notley’s Rail Plan? May 1, 2019, 6:54 AM MDT Cleantech Growth – Building On Alberta's Fossil Fuel Heritage April 30, 2019, 8:39 AM MDT