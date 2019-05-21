Search
Social/Sport Events

University Of Oklahoma Alumni BBQ Thursday, June 6, 2019

The University of Oklahoma Alumni Association of Canada is hosting their annual Stampede BBQ on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at the Railway Cafe at Heritage Park. Cocktails are at 6:00 p.m., Dinner at 7:30 p.m. and the Auction at 9:00 p.m. Proceeds from the Auction will be used to support OU Scholarships. Please contact Shawn McReavey (403) 298-6901 or Shona Gillis (403) 920-8201 should you require further details.

Most Read

  1. LNG Negotiations Still Underway For Producer Coalition
  2. Senate Committee’s Recent Moves Applauded By Kenney As Fight Against Bills C-48 And C-69 Continues
  3. Goldboro Project Would Create Demand For Western Canadian Gas: Pieridae Exec
  4. Marathon Coker Cancellation Shows ‘Real Risk To Canada’: Suncor EVP
  5. Highwood Taking Obsidian Stake At Peace River For Less Than $100MM

Analysis