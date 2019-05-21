7th Canada Gas & LNG Exhibition And Conference In Vancouver Aims To Unlock LNG Potential

5,000 industry professionals, 80 expert speakers, 300 senior delegates and 200 exhibiting companies from across the full LNG value chain come together to talk economic opportunity and clean energy leadership in B.C.

The seventh consecutive Canada Gas & LNG Exhibition and Conference (CGLNG) will convene at the Vancouver Convention Centre from May 21 - 23, 2019, as business, government and First Nations come together to unlock economic opportunity and advance Canada’s global climate leadership.

As a driver for social responsibility and engagement, inclusive and diverse employment and Canada’s leadership, the CGLNG Exhibition and Conference emphasizes the positive role LNG will play in the rebirth of the Canadian natural resource economy and transition to a cleaner environment worldwide. Between LNG Canada's positive final investment decision, higher oil and gas prices, lower break-evens due to technological advancements and successful collaboration with key stakeholders, Canada is host to a favourable investment climate for the energy sector.

“I am thrilled to present another exceptional event in Canada, a world leader in balancing its responsibilities to First Nations communities, responsible development of natural resources and providing a strong regulatory framework for LNG,” says Richard Mackintosh, Event Director, dmg events. “This country can lead globally by developing the cleanest LNG in the world and ultimately helping developing economies in Asia move away from oil and coal. This is an exciting time for LNG in Canada.”

As the only event in Canada dedicated to global gas and LNG industries, the CGLNG Exhibition and Conference attracts over 5,000 industry professionals, 80 expert speakers, 300 senior delegates and 200 exhibiting companies from across the full value chain — from producers, pipeline players and LNG projects through to transportation companies, petrochemical players and power producers. The event will include a technical exhibition coupled with a high-level strategic conference that will identify the opportunities, challenges and solutions for Canadian gas and LNG.

Covering topics ranging from the CleanBC initiative, the First Nations infrastructure deficit, a complex regulatory and investment environment and a low commodity price, the event continues to grow in-step with the industry and reflects the hopeful and positive environment for LNG in Canada.

The CGLNG Exhibition and Conference is supported by the Government of British Columbia, Fortis BC, Kitimat LNG, Solaris, TransCanada, Petronas Canada – in the Youth Pavilion, and Air Canada, furthering B.C.’s climate and clean energy leadership, while propelling global interest and investment in Canada’s natural gas and LNG industry.

For more information about the CGLNG Exhibition and Conference, please visit: www.canadagaslng.com. Register for a media pass, here.

Contact

For media enquiries, please contact:

Lynne Roberjot, Senior Marketing Manager, dmg events

e: lynneroberjot@dmgevents.com | t: +44 (0) 203 615 5926

Rena Heer, Account Director, Edelman

e: rena.heer@edelman.com | t: 604 250 2800