Pro Geo's Quiz Winners At 2019 CSPG Conference

Here are the answers to Pro Geo’s quiz at the 2019 CSPG Conference. The first hand sample was a Metamorphic Rock. The common name is Jasper Puddingstone and is from the Lorraine Formation and has an age dated to the Paleoproterozoic. The second hand sample is a Dolostone. It has chert as an accessary mineral. Crinoids are present and so are the trace fossils Thalasinoides and Skolithos. The formation name could have been Winnepegosis or Keg River as both are present in the outcrop from where the sample came from. The bonus question was worm tubes modified by dissolution.

I would like to congratulate Alex Kunert from the University of Waterloo for getting 6 out of 8. The runner ups were Rachel Alyse Nelson with 5.5 and Curtis Ferron with 4.5, both from McMaster University.

Congratulations to Robynn Dicks from Crew Energy for winning our business card draw.