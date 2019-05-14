Search
DOB’s Monthly Guidance Report Now Available

The DOB’s latest guidance report, for updates made in April 2019, has new data for Cardinal Energy Ltd., Cenovus Energy Inc., Imperial Oil Limited, Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. and Whitecap Resources Inc., among other companies.

To read more, click here.

Evaluate Energy, which is a sister site of the Daily Oil Bulletin, provides the data for these reports.

Analysis