University Of Alberta GeoSciences Pub Night

The Departments of Earth & Atmospheric Sciences and Physics invite all alumni, industry affiliates, faculty, and students to join us for PUB NIGHT during GeoConvention!

It will be a great time to catch up with fellow alumni and colleagues over a few cold drinks and some tasty appetizers.

Join us Tuesday May 14, 2019 from 6:00-9:00 PM at The Unicorn Pub – Basement Level (223 8 Ave SW)

You can pre-register for the event at https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/university-of-alberta-geoscience-pub-night-2019-tickets-61036673333

We look forward to seeing you there!

For more information:

Contact Nadine Noseworthy
780-492-3265 or nadine.noseworthy@ualberta.ca

