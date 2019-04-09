Register Now For The SPE Training Course Well Test Interpretation

This 3 day course examines the fundamentals of well test interpretation for oil and gas wells. It covers the analysis of tests in vertical and horizontal wells: drillstem tests, wireline formation tests, flow/build-up tests, injection/fall-off tests interference/pulse test. The practice of well test interpretation will be emphasized along with the theory.

The concepts will be presented graphically (using a computer), thus keeping equations to a minimum.

Well Test Interpretation

14 - 16 May

Louis Mattar

Calgary, AB, Canada

Register online or contact the SPE Canada office at contedcanada@spe.org.

For a complete list of SPE training courses, go to: www.spe.org/training/courses.