Register Now — SPE Training Course Unconventional Resource Assessment And Valuation

This course is focused on effective business decision making in Unconventional Reservoirs. In a realm where we are constantly dealing with limited data, it is critical that we develop the necessary skill sets required to deal with these so-called statistical plays. The course covers the assessment and valuation methods required for the characterization of resource plays from the selection of “sweet spots” to the forecasting of Proved reserves and PUDs using SPEE Monograph 3 & 4 methods.

Unconventional Resource Assessment and Valuation

22-26 April

James Gouveia and Bryce Kalynchuk

Calgary, AB, Canada

