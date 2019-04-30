Montney Hydrodynamics — Key To Unlocking The Play

The Montney has become, by far, the largest contributor to new gas and now contributes 34% of WCSB gas production (approximately 7 bcf/d). Perhaps more importantly, liquids production from the Montney (oil, condensate and NGLs) has risen from 70,000 to 150,000 bopd, significantly changing the economics of the play.

Since Canadian Discovery Ltd.’s (CDL) 2014 Montney Hydrodynamics Study release, over 3,500 new wells have been completed in the Montney and significant new production fairways are being delineated, particularly in liquids-rich areas. CDL’s recently completed 2019 study incorporates available new data with data from our previous studies to provide fresh insights into the hydrodynamic and geothermic factors controlling these production trends, as well as potential new fairways.

