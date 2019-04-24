LNG Canada, Suncor, HydroOne, Chevron, CNRL, And ENMAX Confirmed To Speak At The 2019 OpEx Calgary Summit
Canada’s Leading Event On Operational Excellence
Returning to Calgary this June 4-6, the Operational Excellence in Energy, Chemicals & Resources Summit will bring together over 250 heads of Operations, Operational Excellence, HSE, Maintenance and Reliability — all in one location to strategize on how to manage change, increase efficiency and optimize productivity — without compromising reliability, safety, and compliance.
With expertise straight from the field, global best practices and over 50 case studies, the 2019 event is your best opportunity to get an inside look at what some of the most progressive companies are doing to drive Operational Excellence.
DOWNLOAD THE AGENDA TO FIND OUT MORE
Learn from 60+ world class innovators how to lay
the operational excellence groundwork for the future.
- Vinit Verma, Senior Technology Advisor, ExxonMobil
- Jose Pires, Former Global Vice President & Director of Business Excellence, Andeavor
- Sharon Hauser, Director, Corporate Process & Improvement Office and Learning, SaskPower
- Steve Corbin, Executive Project Director, LNG Canada
- Jim Claunch, Vice President, Business Efficiency, Equinor
- Julie Thyne, North America Continuous Improvement Leader, The Dow Chemical Company
- Cristian Matei, Head of Business Transformation, Veolia Group
- Stephane Demers, Director of Operations, Montreal Refinery, Suncor
- Peter Medlam, Director, Integrated Asset Management, Repsol
- Joy Romero, Vice President, Technology & Innovation, CNRL
- Arun Narayanan, Chief Data Officer, AngloAmerican
- Jana Mosley, Vice President, Power Delivery Transformation, ENMAX
New for 2019:
- 12 brand new sessions on Digital Transformation including “Accelerating your Digital Strategy”, “Leveraging AI and RPA” and “Building a Strong Digital Culture”
- Human Centered Operational Excellence including new, creative, proven ways to build a culture of OE and make culture your greatest competitive advantage
- Driving Operational Excellence to the Frontline: Tried and tested strategies for engaging your frontline workers to improve productivity, reduce risk and massively enhance operational efficiency
The challenges faced by the industry are what inspired the 2019 agenda. Key themes include:
- Human Factors
- Internet of Things
- Operational Risk Management
- Cost Performance
- Business Transformation
- Personal and Process Safety
- Organizational Effectiveness
- Asset Integrity Management
- Operations Management Systems
- High Reliability Organizations
- Maintenance, Repair & Operations
- Digital Operations
LEARN HOW TO DRIVE ENTERPRISE OPERATIONAL EXCELLENCE TODAY!
3 EASY WAYS TO REGISTER:
- WEB: https://bit.ly/2STtyie
- PHONE: +1 705 707 1301
- EMAIL: enquire@iqpc.co.uk
For more information on the summit or for sponsorship opportunities, contact the Event Director Leslie Allen at +1 705 707 1301 or sponsorship@iqpc.co.uk
Event details:
Start date: June 4, 2019 End date: June 6, 2019
For more information about this event, please visit https://bit.ly/2NLQfUP
Venue Details:
Hyatt Regency Calgary
700 Center Street SE
Calgary, AB
T2G 5P6