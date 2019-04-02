DOB’s Weekly Guidance Report Now Available

The DOB’s latest weekly guidance report, for the period from March 25-29, has guidance updates for Bonterra, Hemisphere, Murphy Oil, Pioneer, Legacy and TransAtlantic.

To read more, click here.

The majority of the companies we track have now released guidance for 2019. As such, and with fewer updates at present, we will move to a monthly release schedule for our corporate guidance reports.

Evaluate Energy, which is a sister site of the Daily Oil Bulletin, provides the data for these reports.