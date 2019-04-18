Search
This Week’s Drilling Project Leads: Pengrowth, Suncor, Tangle Creek

Several companies announced upcoming drilling projects this week, including Canamax Energy Ltd., Pengrowth Energy Corporation, Suncor Energy Inc., Canbriam Energy Inc. and Tangle Creek Energy Ltd.

To review this week’s drilling leads, click here to go to the list of weekly project reports.

The weekly report published by the DOB’s POST Report also has upcoming facility and pipeline project leads. You can also access the data by clicking or tapping on “Project Leads” in the DOB’s main navigation bar.

 

