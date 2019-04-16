Search
Sproule And GTI Host Natural Gas NGL Market Dynamics Webinar

Wednesday April 24th | 10am MST | Live Webcast

Register: https://sproule.com/nglwebinar

Join Petroleum Engineer and Market Analyst Liam O’Brien, Sproule, for a complementary webinar featuring Gerry Goobie, Principal, GTI and David Tulk, Principal GTI. Our experts will provide an in-depth discussion on how knowing what to do with your NGLs can really drive your bottom-line results— even when the answers are not intuitively obvious.

Analysis