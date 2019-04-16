Exploitation of Tight and Unconventional Reservoirs Course By Saad Ibrahim, P. Eng.
This up-to-date course will allow you to answer the following questions with confidence:
- Why tight/unconventional reservoirs are much different than the Conventional?
- How to evaluate the potential/commerciality of tight/unconventional reservoirs?
- How to define gas content, TOC, maturity of Shale and CBM?
- How Geo-chemical analysis is performed to define the expected type of hydrocarbon is shale/CBM?
- What is the draw-down limit during the well flow-back period?
- What are the common techniques used to evaluate the performance of tight/unconventional reservoirs?
- Can ARPS decline curves analysis techniques be used to determine EUR for tight/unconventional reservoirs?
- What are the alternative tools used in predicting production forecasts and EUR, such as PTA and RTA?
- What are the feasible EOR applications for tight/unconventional reservoirs?
Cost: $2600.0 Plus GST
Date: June 17-19, 2019 (three days course)
Location: Calgary, AB
For more information about the course visit our website www.petromgt.com
To register or receive more information about the course, please contact us at email saad@petromgt.com or call Saad (403) 616-8330
