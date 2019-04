Canadian Discovery Completes 3rd Phase Of Montney Hydrodynamics Study

Canadian Discovery Ltd. (CDL) examines the relationships between pressure, temperature and hydrocarbon fluid chemistry in the Montney reservoir. CDL’s established work flow and quality data analysis of these key attributes provides critical insights for existing and future acreage holders.

To learn more about CDL’s Montney Hydrodynamics Phase III study, visit canadiandiscovery.com.





Canadian Discovery Ltd.

622 – 5 Avenue SW, Calgary AB

T 403.269.3644

info@canadiandiscovery.com