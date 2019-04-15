Canadian Energy Executive Association Mid-Year Update: ‘May You Live In Interesting Times’

The Canadian Energy Executive Association 69th Energy Business Forum Presents:

Mid-Year Update

Tuesday, April 23, 2019

Sheraton Suites Calgary Eau Claire

11:30 AM - 7:00 PM

“May you live in interesting times”

The world has been chasing around Alberta and we are talking about two important changes that are in the news because they are affecting Albertans and our industry.

Keynote Speaker: The Hon. Preston Manning

The Hon. Preston Manning will speak to his upcoming book, Unfinished Business. Mr. Manning led a wave of discontent out of Alberta to Ottawa and helped reform Canadian politics. Mr. Manning is a student of the practical lessons to be learned from Canadian political history. He will be talking to us about the new politics, what is the same, what is different, and how to harness the raw energy of populism to constructive ends.

PANEL 1: Pipeline Politics - Differentials — Why Doesn’t Everyone Want to Get Rid of Them?

We all knew that pipelines were important but we weren’t ready for $40 per barrel differentials. We have an expert panel that will discuss how differentials arise, what the impacts are to Alberta and why not everyone in industry wants to get rid of them.

PANEL 2: The New Politics — The New Media and Third Party Politics

US funded ENGOs have brought to Canada new political advocacy techniques that changed the landscape in America.

We will hear from three leading experts in Canada in this field and how it works.

