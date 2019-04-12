Search
Drilling

This Week’s Drilling Project Leads: Chevron Canada, Husky, Painted Pony

Several companies announced upcoming drilling projects this week, including Cardinal Energy Ltd., Chevron Canada Resources Limited, Husky Energy Inc., Painted Pony Energy Ltd. and Paramount Resources Ltd.

To review this week’s drilling leads, click here to go to the list of weekly project reports.

The weekly report published by the DOB’s POST Report also has upcoming facility and pipeline project leads. You can also access the data by clicking or tapping on “Project Leads” in the DOB’s main navigation bar.

Most Read

  1. Crescent Point Adds To Board
  2. Strategic Obtains Creditor Protection
  3. Continued AECO Price Volatility Expected In The Short To Medium Term
  4. Thermal Oilsands Production Bounces Back 64,000 Bbls/d In February
  5. Shell Sells Stake In Gulf Of Mexico Field For $965MM

Analysis