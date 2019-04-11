REGISTER NOW For The New SPE-PRMS Training Course

This one-day workshop presents the fundamental components of the Petroleum Resources Management System (PRMS) of the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) and provides examples of classification of recoverable volumes of oil and gas in prospective resources, contingent resources, and reserves as the prospects mature. At the end of the workshop, participants will fully understand the PRMS and how to allocate recoverable volumes to the appropriate reserve categories or resources, and to the project's maturity sub-class.

Fundamentals of SPE-PRMS

21 May 2019

Art McMullen

Calgary, AB, Canada

Register online or contact the SPE Canada office at contedcanada@spe.org.

For a complete list of SPE training courses, go to www.spe.org/training/courses