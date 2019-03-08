Upside Engineering Requalifies As Best Managed Gold Standard Company

Upside Engineering Ltd. has been recognized as one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies for its excellence in business performance — requalifying as a Gold Standard company in 2019.

The 2019 Best Managed program award winners are amongst the best-in-class of Canadian companies with revenues over $15 million.

Now in its 26th year, Canada’s Best Managed Companies is one of the country’s leading business awards programs recognizing Canadian-owned and managed companies for innovative, world-class business practices. Applicants are assessed by an independent judging panel comprised of representatives from program sponsors in addition to special guest judges. This competitive designation evaluates a company on its clear vision, investment in capability and commitment to talent.

“I am very excited by this year’s achievement of Gold Standard requalification as it marks our sixth year in the Best Managed Program,” said Chris Read, president at Upside, which is entering its 30th year of business.

Through productivity improvements, adapting to changing conditions and a focus on its clients’ needs, Upside said it has sustained its performance in a recovering oil and gas industry.

“Our industry and company have been through a lot of challenges in the past several years, yet we continue to be successful due to the dedication of all Upsiders and support of our clients,” Read said.